The DA is seeking answers from the department of justice and correctional services regarding former president Jacob Zuma's possible arrest.
The Constitutional Court earlier this month dismissed Zuma's application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that he must return to prison to finish his 15-month sentence, saying an appeal had “no reasonable prospects of success”.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation said Zuma is in Moscow, Russia, for “health reasons” and will return “once doctors have completed their treatment”.
The department has yet to announce whether Zuma should return to jail.
“It has become strikingly evident Zuma has turned into a fugitive from justice after extending his stay in Russia,” said the DA
“This trip undoubtedly serves as a response to the adverse ConCourt judgment which dismissed the department’s application for leave to appeal the SCA's ruling that Zuma must return to prison, as his early release on medical parole was unlawful.”
Is Zuma on the run? — DA seeking answers on former president's possible arrest
Image: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
The party said the department must end its dithering and make an announcement without delay.
The DA wants the department to answer:
Police minister Bheki Cele said police were waiting for the directive from correctional services on Zuma’s possible arrest and would execute whatever order is given.
“I've been in contact with the minister of justice and correctional services [Ronald Lamola],” said Cele.
“The ConCourt gave the prerogative to them, to the acting national commissioner of correctional services, to take a decision. We are waiting for that decision. I spoke to the minister. They said the legal team is trying to interpret what is supposed to happen.
“We are getting ready for whatever eventuality, which could be to take him back to prison or he has finished his sentence. It's up to them.”
TimesLIVE
