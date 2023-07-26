×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Loading of 50,000 Kuwait-bound sheep begins after court bid fails

Conditions fall far short of guidelines for exportation of live animals by sea which government should be enforcing, says NSPCA

Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 26 July 2023

About 50,000 sheep are being loaded on a ship in the East London harbour for export to Kuwait after the National Council of SPCAs failed to get an urgent high court interdict to stop it...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji