Mancoba Seven Angels ‘slave’ gets 241 years
I was a slave to the church, Siphesihle Tatsi, 23, tells court after admitting to role in 2018 Ngcobo police station attack and spree of other murders and robberies
Siphesihle Tatsi, 23, the youngest accused member of Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries, told the court of his life as a slave to his church before he was sentenced to 241 years for his role in the February 2018 attack on the Ngcobo police station and a spree of robberies and murders...
