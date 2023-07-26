×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mancoba Seven Angels ‘slave’ gets 241 years

I was a slave to the church, Siphesihle Tatsi, 23, tells court after admitting to role in 2018 Ngcobo police station attack and spree of other murders and robberies

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 26 July 2023

Siphesihle Tatsi, 23, the youngest accused member of Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries, told the court of his life as a slave to his church before he was sentenced to 241 years for his role in the February 2018 attack on the Ngcobo police station and a spree of robberies and murders...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji