BREAKING | Feedlot manager arrested after bloody dehorning of sheep
Animals destined for export to Kuwait from East London subject to ‘immense pain and suffering’
The feedlot manager of Kuwaiti-based exporter Al Mawashi was arrested on Thursday after the bloody dehorning of 126 large rams it had earmarked for live export to Kuwait for slaughter, the national council of SPCAs said on Thursday afternoon...
