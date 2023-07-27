Eastern Cape well represented in Women’s League top body
Eight leaders from region elected to national executive committee
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku is among eight senior Eastern Cape leaders who have been elected onto the powerful national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC Women’s League — making the province one of the biggest winners at the league’s national elective conference...
