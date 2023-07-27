The battle for leadership had led to conflict between the brothers, which created factions and war within the church. Another contender was Michael Sandlana, whose faction believes he should run the church.
IPHC faction claim leadership of church as brothers reconcile
An International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) faction has claimed to be the rightful leader of the church after Leonard and Tshepiso Modise, sons of the late church leader, chose to drop their court battle over the succession.
On Monday in the Pretoria high court, Modise brothers Leonard and Tshepiso, who had clashed but are now united, withdrew from the succession dispute.
The battle for leadership had led to conflict between the brothers, which created factions and war within the church. Another contender was Michael Sandlana, whose faction believes he should run the church.
On Thursday, the Sandlana faction held a press briefing where they declared themselves the leaders of the Zuurbekom headquarters on the basis of the brothers' withdrawal.
This, in their view, was a concession.
“The trial was initially set down to commence on July 23 and without notice, the brothers applied to exclude the media from the trial.
“The only person who never contended to be the leader and who is ascending to the throne was recognised by millions of IPHC congregants through a ceremony conducted in line with the traditions and customs of the IPHC is Sandlana.
“It’s a silly delaying tactic that they brought against the IPHC in view that they will not succeed in winning the case,” said priest Vusi Ndai on behalf of Sandlana.
The church has been embroiled in a dispute since the death of its leader, Bishop Glayton Modise, in 2016. He had inherited the position from his late father and founder of the church, Frederick Samuel Modise.
The aim of the court application was to interdict the succession process in which Sandlana is expected to be elected leader.
“In 2016 Tshepiso brought an application in which he sought an order interdicting members of the IPHC from preventing him taking up his seat. He claimed that he was the comforter [leader] of the IPHC but was prevented from taking his seat.
“What makes him claim he’s the leader if he failed to do that? He knows very well that the customs of this church do not allow members [or church matters] to be taken to a public court. Matters of spirituality are matters that get resolved internally.
“He decided to take the matters to the court. It’s clear that Tshepiso is not sure and does not have the power. He was challenging the church, it had its leaders even though it was in the absence of the comforter,” said Ndai.
He further claimed the brothers’ unity was not authentic and went on to make threats that if members who are not under the leadership of Sandlana are found wearing uniform of the church they will be sued.
In a bold move, Ndai said they were giving the Zuurbekom camp 14 days to vacate the premises and hand over the assets of the church.
However, priest Abiel Wessie from the Zuurbekom head office of Leonard, said Sandlana had no right to claim victory in a matter that did not involve him.
“The matter before court was between the two brothers. Mike should not have any counterclaim. Therefore the victory is that of the two brothers, as they have united and for the first time spoken with one voice.
“How can you claim that the unity of the two brothers is fake when they have both taken such a giant step jointly and simultaneously?
“It is just a propaganda and a serious and deliberate distortion of facts by Ndai. They are indeed bad losers,” said Wessie.
He added that Sandlana “is not the leader of IPHC and has never been and will never be the leader of IPHC”.
“With regards to the church uniforms and anything with the IPHC name on it, they are just bluffing. They do not have right. They are the ones who are going to have to stop using same.
“Withdrawing the case by the brothers was a well-calculated move and a very intelligent one, not a cowardly move as Ndai puts it. They never saw it coming, hence it left them frustrated,” said Wessie.
The matter was last in court in February when Phahlane received death threats.
On Monday, with a gallery filled with church members wearing face masks, the magistrate had bodyguards each side of her chair.
TimesLIVE
