‘Political appointees’: MPs clash over public protector candidate shortlist

The shortlisting of candidates vying for the public protector post did not conclude without a quarrel in parliament as Al Jama-ah claimed the candidates were “political appointees”.
On Wednesday, the parliament committee shortlisted eight candidates from 38 applicants for the post.
Al Jama-ah MP Ganief Hendricks said the candidates were “political appointees” because they were nominated by MPs. Hendricks said smaller parties were not represented well in the process.
“You are asking to nominate eight candidates. It is obvious those will be political appointees of different political parties. It also means some of them may not meet the requirements of the job, which is very important,” he said.
Hendricks proposed for committee to vet the candidates thoroughly to ensure they all meet the requirements of the job before making a shortlist.
“We must not waste our time issuing people that do not meet requirements of the job but have been nominated by a political party for political reasons so they can be favoured when determinations are made later on,” he said.
Hendricks’ remarks ruffled the feathers of some committee members.
IFP MP Mzamo Buthelezi refuted the claims, saying the candidates were merely judged on their qualifications.
“This is my first time seeing them, and whoever I am going to propose here, it is through the interview process and their contribution, simple as that,” Buthelezi said.
ANC MP Manketsi Tlhape said members would nominate the candidates not as political representatives but as individuals.
“This process is an individual process and not a party process. I do think the shortlisting process was predetermined or determined by parties. Smaller parties are also covered in this process.”
