Russian tourist stabbed on Table Mountain died for cash, phone, biltong, prunes and bottled water
Image: Facebook/Ivan Ivanov
Russian tourist Ivan Ivanov, who was killed on a popular Cape Town hiking trail in 2019, was robbed of small items including biltong and a bag of prunes.
This is detailed in a three-page indictment against his alleged killers who are on trial in the high court in Cape Town.
Sinaye Mposelwa, Matthew Giyo and Franklin Isaacs were arrested for the 47-year-old’s murder.
Ivanov was stabbed to death while walking on the East Fort Hiking Trail, Chapman’s Peak Drive, on July 27 2019, according to the indictment.
The trio allegedly killed him by “inflicting multiple penetrating incised wounds to his body”.
They each face murder and assault charges and a “minimum sentence of life imprisonment”.
Mposelwa, Giyo and Isaacs are accused of stealing Ivanov’s possessions “with force”.
“The aggravating circumstances are that grievous bodily harm, which caused the death of the victim, was inflicted upon him before and/or during, and/or after the robbery,” the indictment reads.
They stole 34 items from Ivanov, including R910 in cash, a Blackberry cellphone and pouch, a green poncho, first aid kit, biltong, a small ball, three clear bags, a small packet of tissues, a bag of prunes and two bottles of mineral water.
Mposelwa’s trial has been separated from Giyo and Isaacs’ after he pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday.
Giyo and Isaacs pleaded not guilty and their trial started on Tuesday.
Mposelwa admitted hiding in the bush along the hiking trail with the intent of robbing anyone who walked past. He confirmed the attackers had knives and were prepared to stab if a victim resisted.
Ivanov did resist, he added.
TimesLIVE
