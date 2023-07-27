SA government calls for a restoration of order in Niger after coup d’état

"The South African government strongly rejects unlawful seizure of power by any group or individual as this reverses democratic gains and development and threatens the realisation of Africa’s aspiration for a better Africa," read a statement issued by the department of international relations.

"South Africa fully supports the positions of ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations in their call for all parties to return to constitutional rule urgently and unconditionally and to refrain from further interference with the democratically elected government of the Republic of Niger.

"South Africa encourages the international community to continue to support the people of Niger, the initiative by ECOWAS and the fundamental role of the civilians in the transitional process leading towards the restoration of normalcy and civilian-led government in the country."

On Wednesday, a group of soldiers appeared on Niger's national television, where they announced that Bazoum had been removed from power.

Reading from a statement, Col Amadou Abdramane, seated and flanked by nine other officers, said defence and security forces had decided to “put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance”.

Abdramane said Niger's borders are closed, a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic are suspended.