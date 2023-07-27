×

TV presenter and rapper arrested for rape, attempted murder and assault

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 27 July 2023
A well-known TV presenter and rapper will appear in court later today. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A well-known television presenter and rapper handed himself over to police in Johannesburg on Thursday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said he was processed at the Brixton police station and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court later today on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

