A well-known TV presenter and rapper appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday, where he applied for bail after being charged with rape, attempted murder and assault.
He was released on bail of R10,000.
The alleged offences were committed during 2006 and 2009.
The accused cannot be named as the Criminal Procedure Act prohibits the naming of sexual assault suspects until they have pleaded to the charges.
The man, in applying for bail, told the court he would not interfere with the functioning of the criminal justice system.
He admitted he had one previous conviction.
TV presenter gets R10,000 bail after arrest on rape rap
His lawyer said the accused had been cooperating with the police and had voluntarily handed himself over earlier on Thursday when he heard he was wanted by the police.
The prosecution said in the one case, the complainant had reported the alleged rape at the time but was told by the police to go back home and sort out the relationship with her partner.
The state said from 2022, the alleged victim decided to speak out about her ordeal of rape by the suspect.
The prosecution did not oppose his bail bid but said there must be conditions attached, including that he should not make contact with witnesses and that he hand over the passport to the investigating officer.
