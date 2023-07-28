Dad who ‘bribed’ cop to make son’s rape case go away joins him in dock

A father and son duo nabbed respectively for alleged corruption and rape will spend the weekend behind bars after their cases were postponed to next week.
A father and son duo nabbed respectively for alleged corruption and rape will spend the weekend behind bars after their cases were postponed to next week.
Bonginkosi Ernest Zwane, 44, and his son Thabiso Zwane, 22, were remanded in custody by the eMkhondo magistrate's court on Thursday following their arrests for different but related matters.
Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said: “It is alleged on July 17 2023 Bonginkosi was informed Thabiso was arrested for rape. It was alleged the father approached the investigating officer from the family violence and sexual offences unit with gratification of R4,000 so the officer could destroy the case.
“The investigating officer accepted the proposal, and they agreed R4,500 should be paid on Wednesday as his son's case was remanded to Thursday. The matter was reported to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit based in Secunda. An undercover operation was organised.”
The father brought the money on the agreed date and received the case docket in exchange. The Hawks pounced on him immediately afterwards, Sekgotodi said.
“Both accused appeared in court on corruption and rape charges and were remanded in custody. The case of corruption against the father was remanded to August 1 2023 for a formal bail application and the son to August 3 2023 also for a formal bail application.
