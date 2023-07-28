He said the EFF was not involved in Mazzotti's business.
TimesLIVE
‘EFF not ashamed to associate with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’: Malema
Reporter
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is not ashamed to be associated with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, who gave the red berets money to register as a political party with the Electoral Commission (IEC).
The EFF hosted a gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of their anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Speaking at the dinner, Malema said Mazzotti gave the EFF R650,000 to register with the IEC.
“When the IEC asked us to pay the money, [deputy leader] Floyd [Shivambu] and I had nothing. We looked at each other and said: 'What is going to happen?' They asked for R650 000 and we had no means.
“Later, Mazzotti called and said, ‘brother, the money is paid’, and we knew we are good to go. That is how the EFF was allowed to contest the first election in 2014,” said Malema.
He said the EFF was not involved in Mazzotti's business.
“We are very proud of Adriano Mazzotti and are not ashamed to associate with him. We don’t know his business because he’s not our business partner,” Malema said.
“He donated money to the EFF like all of you who bought tables here. We never asked ‘what to do you for your business'? We declared because it was not a secret the money was donated by Mazzotti.”
“We do not run an underworld, we are running an above-world. Do not be scared that we are part of anything Mazzotti does. Mazzotti has never been arrested, neither has he been charged.”
Malema also took a jab at those who questioned the R1.2m price tag for the platinum table at the gala dinner.
“There was a story when we issued the first advert that we are selling tables and Malema’s table was selling for R1.2m,” he said.
“In a sarcastic way, the media asked ‘Who would buy a table to sit with Malema’? For those who’ve got an ear and access to them, tell them Malema’s table was sold three times more than we had expected.
“This has confirmed to me and my colleagues that we have some brave and emerging black businesspeople who are not scared of the establishment. We are challenging the establishment and saying no-one is going to dictate to us as to how we spend our resources.”
