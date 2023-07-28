Minister shown how state properties in BCM have been vandalised
Eastern Cape eager to take over some buildings for development purposes
Public works & infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala on Thursday visited state properties in the Buffalo City Metro to witness how some have been neglected, vandalised and hijacked...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.