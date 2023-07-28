Sentencing in the assault case against soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch has been postponed due to his defence being ill prepared on Friday.
Lorch made a brief appearance in the Randburg magistrate's court.
He has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted his then girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, in September 2020.
He was arrested after she laid charges against him and he was released on bail of R2,000.
“The case has been postponed to September 4 for sentencing proceedings. The court could not proceed as Lorch and his defence team were not ready with their presenting report, citing that the accused was out of the country and they could not complete the process of compiling it,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Lorch was arrested on September 7 2020, after an incident at his home in Midrand a day earlier. Mathubala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. She saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys.
On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle and beat. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Sentencing in Lorch assault case postponed as defence not ready
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sentencing in the assault case against soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch has been postponed due to his defence being ill prepared on Friday.
Lorch made a brief appearance in the Randburg magistrate's court.
He has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted his then girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, in September 2020.
He was arrested after she laid charges against him and he was released on bail of R2,000.
“The case has been postponed to September 4 for sentencing proceedings. The court could not proceed as Lorch and his defence team were not ready with their presenting report, citing that the accused was out of the country and they could not complete the process of compiling it,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Lorch was arrested on September 7 2020, after an incident at his home in Midrand a day earlier. Mathubala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. She saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys.
On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle and beat. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos