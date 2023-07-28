It was, however, Zandile Khumalo's testimony that Meyiwa's phone was found lying on the kitchen floor when they returned from the hospital where Meyiwa had just been declared dead.
SIM swap on Meyiwa's number a day after his killing, incriminating pic of 'dreadlocked' suspect
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A link has been established between the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa who was fatally shot in October 2014.
The state's fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, testified in the high court in Pretoria on Friday he had established contact between the suspects, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
On Thursday, Steyn had told the court one of the accused — Ntuli — had been in contact with Meyiwa's then girlfriend, songstress Kelly Khumalo, before his murder.
The four men and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus. Also present at the time of the murder were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The house occupants claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home, demanding cellphones and money.
Steyn is attached to the national cold case investigation unit based in the police national head office in Pretoria. He is an analyst and investigation officer with about 40 years' experience.
He testified he had received downloads from the people present in the house when Meyiwa was gunned down, except from one of Khumalo's phones allegedly stolen by the intruders. Meyiwa's phone data was not part of the bundle.
Steyn revealed the late football star’s phone was on him when he was rushed to hospital.
“He received a call at 22:11 [10.11pm] on October 26 2014 from 278*****137 while the phone was at the clinic in Vosloorus,” Steyn told the court.
He said it was picked up through a cellphone tower on the hospital premises.
Steyn said this indicated the cellphone was at the hospital with him.
It was, however, Zandile Khumalo's testimony that Meyiwa's phone was found lying on the kitchen floor when they returned from the hospital where Meyiwa had just been declared dead.
Steyn told the court he established six different numbers used and linked to Ntuli. This was determined by means of people who know him and have him saved on their contact lists.
Going through the charts, he said in the downloads retrieved from Mncube, he found a number belonging to Ntuli saved as “Mfo kaKhumalo”.
Ntuli was also in contact with Sibiya, Mncube and Ntanzi.
While Steyn said it was not possible to determine who the central person was, he told the court the men all knew each other but the “main people” are Ntuli and Mncube.
Referring to Kelly’s phone which was allegedly stolen on the night of the murder, he said the last call was made on October 25 2015, at 9.15pm and the last call received was on the day of the murder.
The stolen number was identified through true caller.
Steyn established Meyiwa's SIM card had been swapped a day after the incident and the new SIM card was used in retired soccer player David Mathebula's handset.
Mentioning that eight calls were made between David Mathebula's handset and Kelly Khumalo, he however said it could be an old phone in which they had inserted the SIM card.
Indicating the movement of Kelly’s stolen phone after the incident, Steyn said at about 5.16pm it was in the vicinity of the crime scene. Later on the signal was picked up through Moleleki which is in the vicinity of the hostel.
LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo phoned by one of Senzo's alleged killers before the murder
In another startling revelation, Steyn said when Mncube was arrested in connection to another matter dating back to 2015, he was charged for possession of a firearm. At the time, his phone data was downloaded and the gun was taken for testing.
Steyn told the court that after Mncube was linked to the current case, he received a request from Brig Bongani Gininda to go through the photos on Mncube's phone.
He showed the court a blurry picture of a person he identified as Mncube and pointed out he had dreadlocks in the pictures taken before the murder and on the day of the murder.
In some of the pictures taken a few hours before the murder, Mncube can be seen in beige clothing with dreadlocks.
This was an integral part of the evidence as the house occupants had maintained that one of the intruders on that fateful night had had dreadlocks.
Steyn's cross-examination will start on Monday.
TimesLIVE
