State prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan are on Friday bringing an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg high court that a June court ruling setting aside their private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma and preventing further steps must not be suspended.
This after Zuma's legal team filed an application for leave to appeal the June ruling.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downer, Maughan urgent application to set aside private prosecution by Zuma
Courtesy of SABC News
State prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan are on Friday bringing an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg high court that a June court ruling setting aside their private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma and preventing further steps must not be suspended.
This after Zuma's legal team filed an application for leave to appeal the June ruling.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos