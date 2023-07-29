The utility said the NRS 048-9:2019 requires the distributor licence holders to reduce load during the declaration of a system emergency by implementing load-shedding.
TimesLIVE
Eskom returns control of load-shedding to Ekurhuleni
Journalist
Image: 123RF/ rclassenlayouts
The Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality has assured Eskom it has addressed challenges that prevented it from directly load-shedding its customers.
Eskom on Friday handed back control over load-shedding operations to the municipality after the metro committed to implement load-shedding as per the NRS 048-9:2019 code of practice.
On Tuesday Eskom decided to directly load-shed the municipality's customers in all the substations that were previously handed over to the municipality to manage. This was after the municipality failed to comply with the utility’s code of practice.
