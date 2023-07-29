FNB Stadium overflows as fighters converge for EFF’s birthday bash

The EFF has filled FNB Stadium to capacity for its 10th anniversary celebrations.

So full is the stadium that the party has asked those who were thinking of still coming to stay home and watch on television.

The stadium's capacity is just shy of 95,000.

Party’s secretary-general Marshall Dlamini asked the police to open the pitch for the fighters who couldn't get seats in the stadium.

He later asked security guards to close the pitch as it was full and told the latecomers to head to the overflow area across the road.