×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Scientists baffled by increase in whale strandings

Three humpback incidents recorded in 11 days, bottle-nosed dolphin also discovered

Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 29 July 2023

Scientists continue to investigate the unusual increase in whale strandings, with more than seven recorded cetacean beachings this month, including three neonate humpback whales in the last 11 days. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji