×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | EFF 10th anniversary rally

By TimesLIVE - 29 July 2023
EFF supporters gather at the FNB stadium, on 29 July 2023, in Nasrec, Johannesburg, during the 10th birthday party celebration of the political party.
EFF supporters gather at the FNB stadium, on 29 July 2023, in Nasrec, Johannesburg, during the 10th birthday party celebration of the political party.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The EFF is holding a rally at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

TimesLIVE

EFF 10th Anniversary Rally live from Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji