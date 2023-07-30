×

News

IN PICS | Thousands observe Muslim holy day of Ashura in Durban

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 30 July 2023
Thousands of Muslims in Durban receive food and blessings as they celebrate the Islamic holy day.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Thousands of Muslims in Durban joined millions across the world in celebrating the Islamic holy day of Ashura.

The event started with a procession from Badsha Peer Square in the city, ending in Springfield where a prayer was observed.

Ashura is a day commemorated annually on the 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. Shia Muslims around the world mourn the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in Karbala, Iraq.

