At least 14 people were killed, seven of them children, in fire-related incidents at the weekend in Cape Town
Among them were two adults who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain.
“According to neighbours, the family had taken a drum of hot coals indoors and were overcome by the lack of oxygen. Two victims were declared deceased on the scene, while two children were transported to hospital for treatment. SAPS has since confirmed the children also passed away,” the city said on Monday.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said: “it was the second such incident in just over two weeks. On July 13, four people were left unconscious and had to be taken to hospital for treatment after making a so called ‘galley’ fire in their home in Uitsig.”
In other fire-related incidents at the weekend, 12 people died in Khayelitsha, Delft and Hout Bay and 11 homes were destroyed.
“The loss of life is heart-wrenching and the city’s disaster risk management centre is co-ordinating relevant services to respond to psycho-trauma and humanitarian assistance for the affected residents,” said Smith.
“The fire incidents are under investigation by the SAPS but we also want to urge the public to keep fire safety top of mind at all times, particularly amid the incredibly cold weather we have been experiencing.
“Please do not leave open flames or heating sources unattended, ever; do not leave children unattended and do not make fires indoors if you do not have a properly ventilated fireplace. The risks, as we have seen, are too great,” he said.
TimesLIVE
At least 14 die in fire-related incidents as cold grips Cape Town
Image: 123RF/kzwwsko
At least 14 people were killed, seven of them children, in fire-related incidents at the weekend in Cape Town
Among them were two adults who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain.
“According to neighbours, the family had taken a drum of hot coals indoors and were overcome by the lack of oxygen. Two victims were declared deceased on the scene, while two children were transported to hospital for treatment. SAPS has since confirmed the children also passed away,” the city said on Monday.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said: “it was the second such incident in just over two weeks. On July 13, four people were left unconscious and had to be taken to hospital for treatment after making a so called ‘galley’ fire in their home in Uitsig.”
In other fire-related incidents at the weekend, 12 people died in Khayelitsha, Delft and Hout Bay and 11 homes were destroyed.
“The loss of life is heart-wrenching and the city’s disaster risk management centre is co-ordinating relevant services to respond to psycho-trauma and humanitarian assistance for the affected residents,” said Smith.
“The fire incidents are under investigation by the SAPS but we also want to urge the public to keep fire safety top of mind at all times, particularly amid the incredibly cold weather we have been experiencing.
“Please do not leave open flames or heating sources unattended, ever; do not leave children unattended and do not make fires indoors if you do not have a properly ventilated fireplace. The risks, as we have seen, are too great,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos