×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Challenging year for BKCOB

BCM and Komani business fraternity looks back and forward at latest AGM

Premium
By Ted Keenan - 31 July 2023

Speaking at the AGM of the Border-Kei Chamber of Business on Friday, the chamber’s executive director Lizelle Maurice said 2022/23 had been an excellent year in just about every aspect, with the only dark clouds the fast-disappearing remnants of the Covid-19 pandemic and Eskom’s load-shedding, which was still driving many businesses to the wall...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji