From pharmacy to publishing her first recipe book, Bernardie understands measurements to a T
Science behind ‘When Fun Meets Yum’ promises flop-proof easy baking, says EL author
Whether you’re new to baking or looking for an easy weekend treat, pharmacist Joanne Bernardie, 52, from Bonnie Doon, has whipped up a collection of simple recipes to satisfy any sweet tooth in her debut cookbook When Fun Meets Yum...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.