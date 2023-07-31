×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more teen girls than boys have HIV?

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Mia Malan and Dylan Bush - 31 July 2023

Teen girls and young women in Africa are up to eight times more likely to contract HIV than their male peers. This is because women’s bodies increase their chances of getting HIV through sex.

Teen girls are also still growing so their cervixes have lots of soft tissue which HIV can infect. In Africa fewer girls than boys go to school and this increases their chances of getting HIV as adults as they are less likely to find jobs.

Biology, unequal access to education and bad laws all play a role in this.

Supplied
Bhekisisa Supplied
Image: Bhekisisa

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji