Young people encouraged to study for a trade
SA desperate for skilled artisans, Old Mutual boss tells East London gathering
Instead of matriculants fighting for a place at university, many of them to study the soft skills, they should consider entering a trade because SA is desperate for artisans, who on completing training will have a better chance of walking into a job than a BA graduate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.