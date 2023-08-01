A staff member in one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools is set to apply for bail application following his arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor.
The St Andrew's College, Makhanda staff member is not a teacher.
He has been placed on precautionary suspension.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the staffer appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday.
He was arrested on Sunday.
BREAKING: Top EC school staff member arrested for sexual assault of young child
Image: PRZEMYSLAW KOCH/ 123RF
A staff member in one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools is set to apply for bail application following his arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor.
The St Andrew's College, Makhanda staff member is not a teacher.
He has been placed on precautionary suspension.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the staffer appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday.
He was arrested on Sunday.
Dad who ‘bribed’ cop to make son’s rape case go away joins him in dock
“[He] appeared in court yesterday on a charge of sexually assaulting a minor. The bail application will be heard on 7 August 2023,” Tyali said.
The Dispatch understands the minor is a seven-year-old.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos