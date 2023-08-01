Hawks swoop on OR Tambo water manager, ex-director
Third suspect expected to be arrested in R168m fraud and corruption case
A manager at OR Tambo district municipality and a former municipal director have been granted bail of R10,000 each after appearing in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court in connection with alleged fraud and corruption amounting to R168m...
