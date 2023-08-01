Iran has announced Wednesday and Thursday this week will be public holidays because of “unprecedented heat”, and told the elderly and people with health conditions to stay indoors, Iranian state media reported.
Many cities in southern Iran have already suffered from days of exceptional heat. State media reported temperatures had this week exceeded 51ºC in the southern city of Ahvaz.
Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori-Jahromi was quoted by state media as saying Wednesday and Thursday would be holidays, while the health ministry said hospitals would be on high alert.
Iran declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays due to ‘unprecedented heat’
Temperatures expected to reach 39ºC in Tehran
Temperatures are expected to reach 39ºC in Tehran on Wednesday.
Heatwaves have affected large parts of the globe in recent weeks. Scientists have linked them to human-induced climate change.
