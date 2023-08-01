John Comitis puts staggering price of more than R30m on in-demand Mayo

“If Mayo gets 15 goals this season, it is going to be the hardest thing to keep him in this country. We have had a lot of interest from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but I think he deserves to go to Europe. He has that ability and mentality for it, so we are patient.”

Comitis said they had had discussions with Mamelodi Sundowns about Mayo’s services.

“Big clubs would like to have Mayo, we have had brief discussions with Mamelodi Sundowns. That’s why we never get any Sundowns players because the minute I ask for their player I have to sell one of mine to them. It’s a bit of a catch-22 situation.

“Sundowns were obviously interested and there is a relationship with Kaizer Chiefs from the Mayo family. We know this but at the end of the day he was there for the picking when he was at Richards Bay and nobody saw what our technical team saw.

“He is with us now and he is arguably the most marketable player in this league. He’s got a profile, he’s got the image, he’s got a swag about him, he puts the ball in the net — what else do you need?