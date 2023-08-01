New accused in UFH hit list case is a cop
Magistrate orders medical examination of Mthatha constable after claims of assault
A Dikeni magistrate has ordered that the latest accused in the University of Fort Hare hit list investigation — a police officer — be taken for medical attention no later than Tuesday amid allegations of assault. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.