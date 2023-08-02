×

News

Childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala retakes witness box in Meyiwa trial

Thwala is one of the people who was in the house when Meyiwa sustained a fatal shot to the chest after two robbers allegedly entered and demanded valuables

02 August 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where singer Kelly Khumalo's family used to live and where football star Senzo Meyiwa was killed. File photo.
The house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where singer Kelly Khumalo's family used to live and where football star Senzo Meyiwa was killed. File photo.
Image: THULANI MBELE

Mthokozisi Thwala, a close friend of the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has returned to the witness box.

He was in the hot seat in May when being cross-examined in the first trial, before the case rebooted under a new judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, on details about the scuffle that took place in the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed on October 26 2014.

Thwala is one of the people who was in the house when Meyiwa sustained a fatal shot to the chest after two robbers allegedly entered and demanded their valuables.

Police data expert witness Sgt Moses Mabasa was excused earlier on Wednesday. He had been asked to extract pictures from the cellphone and memory card of one of the accused, Mthobisi Mncube.

One picture, titled “My killing machine”, featured a silver and gold gun Mabasa described as a 9mm pistol.

Mabasa also went through pictures depicting a rifle, ammunition, an axe, a panga and large sums of money. In one, thick bundles of R100 notes stacked on top of each other on what appears to be a table can be seen. Another depicts bank notes stashed inside a transparent plastic bag.

The four other accused in the case are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

