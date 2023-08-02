Community opens its heart to family of Washie accident victim Mcebisi Yose
Overwhelming response after R72 running club arranges for food donation trolley to be placed outside Kidd’s Beach store
Members of the R72 running club have created an opportunity for the Kidd’s Beach community to support the late Mcebisi Yose’s family by setting up a food donation trolley at the OK Foods store...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.