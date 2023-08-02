×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery

By TimesLIVE - 02 August 2023
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, was readmitted to hospital.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, was readmitted to hospital.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday wished IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that Buthelezi has been readmitted to hospital for treatment of a complication after a procedure for back pain management.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital for post-surgery complication

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 94, has been readmitted to hospital for treatment of a complication after a procedure for back pain ...
News
10 hours ago

“President Ramaphosa has communicated with the Buthelezi family, who have briefed him about Prince Buthelezi’s health condition.

“The president has expressed his well wishes and conveyed that his heartfelt prayers are with Prince Buthelezi and the family,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji