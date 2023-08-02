Dangerous R410 road between Komani and Cacadu set for R900m upgrade
One of the busiest and most dangerous Eastern Cape roads, the R410 linking Komani to Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere) in Emalahleni municipality, is to undergo a R900m facelift by Sanral...
