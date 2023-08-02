Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with Meyiwa's murder. They have pleaded not guilty,
Meyiwa's friend emotional at murder trial as he testifies for the second time
Soon after retaking the witness box on Wednesday, Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala became emotional as he described how his friend took his last breath at Botshelong hospital.
“I could see while sitting with him ... I took his hand but he just let go, it was limp and he was no longer gasping. You could see it was either his soul is leaving, or had already left,” Thwala told the Pretoria high court.
Thwala said before they got to the hospital, Meyiwa was holding his hand to show he was alive.
Thwala was one of the people in the house when Meyiwa sustained a fatal gunshot to the chest after two robbers allegedly entered and demanded valuables at Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, home on October 26 2014.
Thwala was in the hot seat in court in May when he was cross-examined in the first trial, before the matter started anew recently under new judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, on details about the scuffle that took place at the Vosloorus home.
Meyiwa, Kelly, her sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal, Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, had reportedly been relaxing in the house, drinking and watching soccer. Also in the house were the mother of Kelly and Zandile and Kelly's son Christian.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with Meyiwa's murder. They have pleaded not guilty,
Testifying in the new trial on Wednesday, Thwala said he was “a bit uncomfortable” about going to Kelly's home in October 2014. This was because Meyiwa and his fiancée, Mandisa Mkhize, were both his friends and he felt uncomfortable going to Meyiwa’s girlfriend's home. “But what I remember, since I hadn't seen Senzo’s child, Senzo said this would be the right time for me to see the child.”
Thwala told the court that Kelly was on her feet in Vosloorus relating something when he saw a person appearing behind her from the kitchen arch. “I remember that the person demanded phones and money.”
Thwala told the court that Kelly ran into one of the rooms opposite the kitchen entrance where the men appeared.
“Up until this day, I don't know why I thought it was a joke. I don't know why, or maybe at home they know I like to play around. What made me realise that it was not a joke is when I saw a firearm in his [one of the intruder's] right hand,” he said.
Thwala said Meyiwa tried to hide his phone on his left side while sitting on the couch.
“Because it was happening fast, the first person I remember who stood up was Longwe. When Longwe stood up, he went towards the person who was carrying the gun, pushed him aside and passed,” he said.
Thwala said he saw Meyiwa standing up and approaching the intruder, a scuffle breaking out and everyone moving from the sitting area into the kitchen.
Describing the gun-wielding intruder, Thwala said he was neither dark nor light. “He was just bright. He had dreadlocks just below the ear. . He had a hat and he was wearing a jersey jacket,” Thwala said.
Further, Thwala said he then noticed there was a second intruder, describing him as tall and wearing a hoodie. “What I remember as things were happening fast, I took my phone on my way back to the kitchen. I then met Christian [Khumalo's son]. I moved him from the right hand side to the left hand side [out of] harm's way.”
Thwala said the scuffle was between Meyiwa and the first intruder, while Madlala, Zandi, and the sisters' mother were trying to assault the second intruder with crutches. Thwala said his focus was on Christian, who was next to him.
“I heard a gunshot. I think it shocked everyone. There was some separation and I ran out of the door, and my path crossed with that of Senzo. Senzo was coming towards the fridge and I was running towards the door,” he said.
Thwala said he ran out the house and was followed by the second, tall intruder. He said he jumped into the neighbour's yard. Thwala said the intruder then ran down the road.
After meeting and explaining that they were being robbed to the owner of the house and his son, Thwala said he jumped back to the Khumalo house and saw Kelly's mother coming out.
“When I went inside the house, I passed the kitchen going towards the arch. As I was about to turn to the sitting room, that is where I saw Senzo lying down,” he said.
According to Thwala, Meyiwa was gasping. “He was still alive because I lifted up his shirt and saw where the bullet hit him, it was on the chest,” he said.
Thwala said he placed a towel on Meyiwa's wound and remembered some neighbours suggesting that the police and an ambulance be called.
After suggestions were made to drive Meyiwa to the hospital as he was still alive, the group, including neighbours, helped load Meyiwa in his car. As Kelly was driving, Thwala said half of Meyiwa's body was on his lap.
Thwala told the court that on the way, Meyiwa was gasping. “You could see that he wanted to say something but he was breathing through the wound.”
He testified that after he was taken to the surgery room, five to 10 minutes later they received news that Meyiwa had died. “They then said that he is no more,” he said before looking down as he tried to contain his emotions.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
