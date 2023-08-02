“There is, however, no evidence in my possession that proves Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan before boarding a flight to Dubai,” the report said.
NPA decides not to prosecute Fikile Mbalula over Dubai family holiday
No evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity, says NPA
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
The public protector said in a report on December 19 2019 the NPA should look into the allegation that Sedgars Sports funded the Mbalula family holiday to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, when he was sports, arts and culture minister.
In her report, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Mbalula violated the Executive Ethics Act and the constitution by asking a South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee sporting goods supplier to help him pay for his 2016 family holiday to Dubai.
Mkhwebane found Mbalula had gone to Dubai without first paying for the trip and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost. She said this was “very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion”.
Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sports to help him pay for the trip, which cost more than R684,000.
“There is, however, no evidence in my possession that proves Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan before boarding a flight to Dubai,” the report said.
Mkhwebane did not recommend remedial action against Mbalula as he was no longer a member of the executive, but ordered the NPA to investigate whether the funds used to pay for the trip were the proceeds of money laundering.
The NPA said the referral from the public protector was to prosecute anyone who may have been involved in criminal activities. It said a police docket was registered.
“After police investigations, guided by the prosecutors in the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit office and the director of public prosecutions' office, a decision to decline to prosecute anyone in this matter was taken, as there is no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
