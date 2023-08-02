WATCH | Durban woman rides mobility scooter on busiest road in Overport

Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Boysie Zungu told TimesLIVE on Tuesday only licensed vehicles were allowed on the city’s roads.
“This should not be used on a public road. Only vehicles that have licence discs are permitted on these roads. Bicycles are permitted on a public road but not this,” he said.
When the clip made its rounds on social media, some commentators argued the pavements were damaged or non-existent and this forced the woman to ride her mobility scooter in traffic.
Others said it was a hazard to motorists, who may be blamed if she was knocked over.
A Durban woman stunned motorists this week when she rode her mobility scooter on the busiest road in Overport.
In a video clip the woman, who people said is often seen on her mobility scooter in the area, is in a lane attempting to turn into Sparks Road.
Her scooter stands out among the cars zipping by.
