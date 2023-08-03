×

News

Gauteng government partners with UberEats to 'unlock e-commerce opportunities for township business'

03 August 2023
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Gauteng department of economic development has partnered with UberEats to unlock opportunities and create jobs for the youth.

The partnership will unlock e-commerce market access opportunities for township businesses, enabling them to reach markets beyond the confines of their communities. 

It will also unlock direct “last mile delivery” employment opportunities for fleet managers as well as direct employment for the youth. 

“This Friday, 10,000 South Africans will take over Uber deliveries as we provide them with motorbikes, skills and funding. Thank you ⁦UberEats for sharing our vision. We will pump this economy from all sides,” said premier Panyaza Lesufi

According to the department, it will invest more than R200m in partnership with UberEats. 

The partnership will:

  • expand the township e-commerce footprint to continue to support the growth of township economies and unlock inherent potential due to the demographic youth dividend;
  • access new opportunities through participation in the digital economy and logistics;
  • focus on creating job opportunities through merchant and driver partnerships; and
  • driving safety as a strategic priority.

In addition to other secured demand in the market, the UberEats partnership will:

  • recruit and contract 2,000 motorbike drivers;
  • identity and on-board 2,000 township merchants;
  • identify and on-board 2,000 township-licensed liquor traders; and
  • provide access to tools of trade.

