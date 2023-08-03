SA to roll out the red carpet for China’s Xi Jinping ahead of Brics summit

South Africa is set to roll out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping who will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on a state visit later this month.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on the eve of the 15th Brics summit taking place in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart will meet to further strengthen relations between their countries.

“Over and above the official talks that are aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with China, there will be a number of memoranda of agreements that will be signed on that day,” Magwenya said on Thursday.

Xi will undertake a state visit to the Union Buildings on August 23 while the much-anticipated summit will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from August 22-24.

This is not Xi's first visit to SA. Shortly after Ramaphosa took office in 2018 Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, undertook a state visit to Pretoria.

The upcoming visit is significant because China is South Africa's largest trading partner and South Africa is China's largest trading partner in Africa.