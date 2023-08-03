ActionSA marched to police minister Bheki Cele's office in Pretoria on Thursday.
The party handed over a memorandum of demands, urging the minister to take action to address the state of police stations within three months.
Speaking to members, party leader Herman Mashaba said South Africans were “gatvol” and “enough is enough”.
Issues include a lack of generators during load-shedding and non-functioning telephone numbers.
According to Mashaba, if the minister fails to address these issues within three months, the party will consider litigation.
WATCH | ActionSA gives Bheki Cele three months to improve police stations
Multimedia producer
ActionSA marched to police minister Bheki Cele's office in Pretoria on Thursday.
The party handed over a memorandum of demands, urging the minister to take action to address the state of police stations within three months.
Speaking to members, party leader Herman Mashaba said South Africans were “gatvol” and “enough is enough”.
Issues include a lack of generators during load-shedding and non-functioning telephone numbers.
According to Mashaba, if the minister fails to address these issues within three months, the party will consider litigation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos