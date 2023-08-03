Courtesy: SABC News
Cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Thwala told the court he was tortured by police trying to force him to confess to murdering the footballer.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Mthokozisi Thwala in the hot seat
Courtesy: SABC News
Cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Thwala told the court he was tortured by police trying to force him to confess to murdering the footballer.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos