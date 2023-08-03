×

News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Mthokozisi Thwala in the hot seat

By TImesLIVE - 03 August 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

Cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Thwala told the court he was tortured by police trying to force him to confess to murdering the footballer.

TimesLIVE

