“Allow people to live their lives and the [minibus taxi] associations with the government of the Western Cape must resolve the matter.”
So said police minister Bheki Cele as he called for calm in Cape Town amid the taxi industry strike.
Cele, briefing the media in Johannesburg on Friday, described the strike as “quite violent”.
Thousands of commuters were stranded after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced an immediate strike on Thursday.
The association said this was due to an impasse with the municipality over taxis being impounded for breaking traffic rules.
Cele said the taxi association and the government should meet and solve the impasse.
“The transport minister [Sindisiwe Chikunga] landed in Cape Town and is trying to speak to those involved. We are trying to resolve that matter. It is quite violent.
“My heart is for the people of Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha, where those trying to help, going to work and school, they are assaulted and cars are stopped and destroyed,” Cele said.
'Allow people to live their lives': Cele pleads with taxi operators amid strike
The City of Cape Town reported four buses, three trucks, three panel vans and an ambulance were petrol bombed after the strike was announced.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said the city would help police gather evidence and track instigators and arsonists behind the attacks.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The city and partners invite Santaco to return to talks after their withdrawal last week, but importantly, public violence and intimidation must cease immediately. There can be no fruitful discussion or negotiation until the violence and intimidation stops.
“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, violence and intimidation have no place in Cape Town. Commuter safety is our priority. We will continue to work with the South African Police Service to uphold the rule of law and hold those guilty of public violence accountable.”
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Santaco's Mandla Hermanus condemned violent attacks.
“We condemn violence and urge our members to desist from participating in activity that might be deemed to be criminal. We urge law enforcement to follow-up on anyone who might be involved in criminality.”
TimesLIVE
