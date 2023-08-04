ANC divided over BCM’s write-off of rates worth R100m
Former finance political head Caga says deal had been against his advice
Former mayoral committee member for finance, Sakhumzi Caga, says he was against the metro's decision to write off over R100m in debt owed by big businesses to Buffalo City Metro...
