Police minister Bheki Cele has blasted Cape Town's safety and security head JP Smith for accusing him of instigating taxi operators to embark on a strike that has caused chaos in the city.
Sporadic incidents of violence, a blockade of the N2 by taxi drivers, stone throwing and petrol bomb attacks on four buses, three trucks, three panel vans and an ambulance caused severe traffic congestion on freeways and major routes in Cape Town on Thursday.
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a taxi strike hours earlier, claiming the industry was being unfairly targeted by authorities impounding their vehicles.
Authorities denied the claim, saying the law applied equally to all motorists.
Cele provided an update on the situation in Cape Town from a police perspective and how the strike had forced a redirection of law enforcement resources. He said police are being pulled away from the Netball World Cup and the national dialogue on coalition governments hosted by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
“The major problem for us is that as this thing happens, you move police away from crime prevention to a situation that can be easily resolved,” said Cele.
Cele shares views on ‘police vs taxis’ in Western Cape, blasts JP Smith for accusing him of ‘encouraging’ strike
Image: Alaister Russell
On Friday Cele was in Zamimpilo informal settlement and Riverlea to engage with residents on police operations in the area after the discovery of five bodies of suspected illegal miners last weekend.
More than 100 people have been arrested thus far.
“I was there [launching] the police station we are building together with Smith and the MEC [of safety and security]. While we were there, there were clashes going on. Yesterday there was a meeting of taxi associations and we went to see the leadership of the taxi association because we were trying to persuade them not to continue with the strike.
“I read somewhere that JP Smith said Cele encouraged taxis to go on strike. I don't want to talk with JP Smith. I think the guy needs serious psychological help because I sat with him on stage and I raised the matter with the MEC to say we need to resolve this thing,” Cele said.
He confirmed that the minister of transport was in the province to try to resolve the impasse.
Smith on Thursday said the city held four meetings with the taxi industry over the past six months “to attempt to avert strike action and the possible violence that often accompanies such strikes.
“During the meetings there were two issues the taxi operators raised: the desire for additional operating permits on routes, on which the city and provincial government worked with them in good faith, and unhappiness with the enforcement actions of the city.
“In relation to the latter, I can only say there are thousands of complaints to the city about unlawful and reckless conduct of public transport operators. There are complaints about extortion by the industry of other public transport operators and threats, intimidation and violence almost continuously.”
