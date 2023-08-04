Two Phoenix brothers acquitted of the murder of a 19-year-old man but convicted of the assault of three others during the July 2021 unrest were aware of their actions but stuck to their story that they acted in self-defence.
This is contained in reports by clinical psychologist Claire Hearne and probationary social worker Thobile Sikhakhane handed in to the Durban high court on Friday.
Hearne said after consulting siblings Ned, 30, and Dylan Govender, 29, she found that while they had insight into the consequences of their actions on July 12 2021, they maintained they acted in self-defence.
While they were clinically suitable for correctional supervision, incarceration would be traumatic. She recommended a suspended sentence.
Hearne said both had symptoms of anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder and depression.
“Ned seems to have been disappointed by the police and the justice system and that his voice was not heard,” said Hearne.
Fate of Phoenix brothers over July riots attempted murders to be decided on August 18
The accused also expressed sympathy at the death of their co-accused Jeetendra Jaikissoon, 39, who died in police custody in October 2021.
Mondli Majola of Amawoti was shot dead while walking from Zwelisha Road to Cornubia Mall. He was with Mxolisi Phuthuzo, Nkululeko Mangwe and Qaphelani Mkhovu when they were assaulted.
The brothers and Jaikissoon were initially charged with Majola’s murder and the attempted murder of Phuthuzo, Mangwe and Mkhovu.
Sikhakhane recommended the accused be given “appropriate” sentences.
“It was all about accused No 1, Dylan’s, feelings and about what he suffered after this incident,” said Sikhakhane.
Judge Gregory Kruger, during his judgment in May, found the accused had given conflicting evidence in court but the state had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt they were guilty of Majola’s murder.
He found they were guilty of attempted murder of Phuthuzo, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Mangwe. Mkhovu died last year and the state withdrew the attempted murder charge.
Prosecutor advocate Nelson Mbokazi argued the pair needed to be punished for their actions.
“Rotten potatoes ought to be removed to protect law-abiding citizens. The unrest was not only in Phoenix but [also] in other parts of the province,” said Mbokazi.
It was disturbing that the victims were assaulted when they had not participated in looting and the incident had potential “of triggering a civil war as the exchange was racially motivated”.
He added the sentence should serve as a lesson to the pair and would-be offenders. “The law has teeth and it bites,” said Mbokazi.
Kruger adjourned the matter to August 18 to consider the reports.
