In this episode of That Weekend Feeling, Daron Mann chats to cricketer Jon Jon Smuts who recently became the first SA20 player to be traded in a player swap between franchises.
Smuts secured a move from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to join Durban's Super Giants.
Off spinner Simon Harmer will move to the Sunrisers as part of the swap deal .
Smuts says being approached by a big franchise like the Super Giants has increased his confidence.
" This makes you want to play your best cricket, you just feel valued," he said.
Hard-hitting Smuts was the Sunrisers’ third-highest run-scorer in the first season and aims to increase his tally in Durban.
LISTEN | EC's Jon Jon Smuts completes the first SA20 player trade
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
In this episode of That Weekend Feeling, Daron Mann chats to cricketer Jon Jon Smuts who recently became the first SA20 player to be traded in a player swap between franchises.
Smuts secured a move from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to join Durban's Super Giants.
Off spinner Simon Harmer will move to the Sunrisers as part of the swap deal .
Smuts says being approached by a big franchise like the Super Giants has increased his confidence.
" This makes you want to play your best cricket, you just feel valued," he said.
Hard-hitting Smuts was the Sunrisers’ third-highest run-scorer in the first season and aims to increase his tally in Durban.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos