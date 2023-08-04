×

LISTEN | EC's Jon Jon Smuts completes the first SA20 player trade

By Daron Mann - 04 August 2023
Jon-Jon Smuts is hoping for a great time in Durban.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

In this episode of That Weekend Feeling, Daron Mann chats to cricketer Jon Jon Smuts who recently became  the first SA20 player to be traded  in a player swap between franchises.

Smuts secured a move from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to join Durban's Super Giants.

Off spinner Simon Harmer will move to the Sunrisers as part of the swap deal .

Smuts says being approached by a big franchise like the Super Giants has increased his confidence.

" This makes you want to play your best cricket, you just feel valued," he said.

Hard-hitting Smuts was the Sunrisers’ third-highest run-scorer in the first season and aims to increase his tally in Durban.

