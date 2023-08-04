The seat of the Eastern Cape high court should move from Makhanda to Bhisho, the committee charged with rationalisation of the country’s courts recommends in its final report.
In this episode, Daron Mann chats to attorney Brin Brody from the Makhanda High Court Action Committee about the implications of the move.
LISTEN | Makhanda set to lose Eastern Cape seat to Bhisho
Image: ALAN EASON
