Thwala has maintained he heard two gunshots, contrary to evidence by Zandile “Zandi” Khumalo who testified she heard three shots.
He said the door was open when he ran out of the house.
“I think there is no way I would have exited if the door was not opened. The door was open,” he said.
Thwala told the court while he did not call the police or an ambulance as his phone was off, he did not remember asking the neighbours to call either.
Nxumalo pointed out that there were inconsistencies with Thwala's version.
After Nxumalo wrapped up his cross-examination, advocate Zandile Mshololo, for Ntuli, began her cross-examination of Thwala.
Responding to a question regarding his statement that the second suspect had a hat on and the gunman was wearing a hoodie, he said there might have been confusion on the part of the officer who took the statement.
Referring to Thwala's statement that he could not describe the knife held by the second intruder, Mshololo said: “The reason you cannot describe the knife is because there was no second suspect carrying a knife. You cannot give a description of the knife the alleged second intruder held because there was no second intruder there,” she said.
However, Thwala was adamant there was a second intruder with a knife.
Pointing to the testimony of neighbour Nthabiseng Mokete, who said she had seen three people running in the street during the incident, Mshololo suggested they could have been Twala, Thwala and the second intruder.
Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala did not see who fired the fatal shot
Slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, has confirmed to the court that at the time a SIM card was swapped on Meyiwa's phone, his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo had his ID in her possession.
Last week expert witness Col Lambertus Steyn, who analysed cellphone data, established Meyiwa's SIM card had been swapped a day after he was shot dead in 2014 and that a new SIM card was used in retired soccer player David Mathebula's handset.
Steyn testified the process requires an ID. This could have been done by someone close to him who was in possession of his ID.
In response, Thwala said he was disturbed to hear about the SIM swap.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Also present at the time were Kelly's sister Zandile, the latter's boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The house occupants said Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.
Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.
On Friday, Thwala was back in the hot seat again as defence lawyers continued to poke holes in his evidence.
Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, for Maphisa, probed Thwala on Twala's whereabouts when Meyiwa was fatally shot.
Thwala was adamant that Twala was the first to run out of the house when the intruders entered.
He emphasised Twala was not inside the house when Meyiwa was shot.
Nxumalo referred Thwala to Twala's statements in which he stated he had helped carry Meyiwa to the car after he was shot.
Thwala testified that when the first gunshot went off, he ran out the house and the second intruder ran after him. He entered a neighbour's house and pointed out the accused who ran down the street.
It was Mokete's testimony that she saw a man running down towards the park after the first shot went off. After a second shot she saw two more men running.
Thwala declined to comment on the nature of Meyiwa and Kelly's relationship during cross-examination.
He rejected Zandile's testimony that Meyiwa's other friend, Tumelo Madlala, was visiting because Meyiwa wanted to start lobola negotiations for Kelly.
“Senzo wouldn't marry Kelly without having asked Mandisa for consent to take a second wife,” he said.
Thwala also told the court he did not see who fired the fatal shot that killed Meyiwa.
A new witness is expected to take the stand on Monday.
